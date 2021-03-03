DELMAR — The Bethlehem Republican Committee announced on Monday, March 1 that it will have five names on the ballot for November.

Paul Heiser heads the Republican slate as the party’s town supervisor candidate. He is joined by incumbent Jim Foster and returning challenger Jim Carriero, who both seek a seat on the town board.

Tiger Anastasi, who last ran for town highway superintendent as a member of the Independence Party, now runs as a member of the Republican Party.

Colin Dwyer will again run for town justice.

The announcement assures Nanci Moquin will not see her bid contested by local Republicans as she seeks her seventh term as town clerk.