Our building may be closed, but you can still make letter-sized black and white or color copies at the library. For your convenience, we’ve set up a self-serve copier in the entry vestibule of the library to use during our curbside pickup hours. (P.S. You can also use it to print pdf or jpg documents from a USB flash drive.) For information and more printing options: www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org/services/tech-tools/wireless-and-mobile-printing.

Please note: Only one person or family group is allowed in the vestibule area at a time.

Tax forms are here

Tax forms are also available in the entry vestibule or through curbside pickup. Don’t see the forms you’re looking for? Give the Information Desk a call at (518) 439-9314 and if they are available online, we will print them out for you to be picked up curbside.

Good start

Spring is just around the corner, and you know what that means – it’s time to get your garden started. Starting seeds at home saves money and lets you decide what you want to grow. The library has recently added home seed-starting kits to our Library of Things collection, so you can give it a try. Our kits include special indoor grow lights and seedling heat mats to help your seeds sprout quickly and vigorously.

We also have soil meters available to borrow so you can find out if you’re providing a suitable soil environment for you plants. To search for these or other items from our Library of Things collection, visit our online catalog at catalog.uhls.org/iii/encore/search.

Coming soon: Our Seed Library returns next month. Stay tuned for more information.

Kindness pass it on

“In the end, only kindness matters.” — Singer-songwriter Jewel

Be sure to follow us on social media to share all the ways acts of kindness have made a difference in your life. What are your favorite quotes about kindness? Share them by tagging us at #BPLKindness. For more information about Kindness Matters at Bethlehem Public Library, visit www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org/kindness-matters.

Upcoming events

Registration is required for the following programs. To sign up, visit our online calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com.

Winter Potpourri: Shapes are Everywhere

It’s all about shapes! Join us Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m. for a storytime for preschoolers dedicated to shapes, where we’ll read stories and do a fun shape-themed craft. Craft kits will be held under your name for curbside pickup the week leading up to the program. You must register to receive a craft kit.

Antiracist Book Discussion Group

Join us virtually Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 6:30 p.m. for a discussion group for adults dedicated to reading books by diverse authors in order to gain a better understanding of race and racism. This month’s book is “Americanah” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

BYOBB: Bring Your Own Book (& Beverage)

Take part in a relaxed discussion for adults Thursday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. of what books you’ve have been reading, and share your opinions and recommendations. Hated a book? Loved a book? Chat with other readers in the community!

Library hours and more

No-contact curbside pickup is now available seven days a week. Staff are also available by phone and e-mail. Please email or give our Information Desk a call at [email protected] or call (518) 439-9314 and we do everything we can to get your questions answered.

Curbside hours are currently:

Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

Visit our website at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org for hours of service and building updates.

— Kristen Roberts