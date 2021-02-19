BETHLEHEM — The Eagles got its shortened hockey season off on the right skate by beating the Capital District Jets 10-3.

Four players had two goals for Bethlehem — Dane Jones, Willem Kotary, Nikolis Lifite and Jack Lucey. Jackson Carroll had a goal and two assists while Anthony Denison had a goal.

Kotary and Lucey also had four assists each.

David Clemenzi, Cole Davidson and Kyle Millington each had a goal and Christopher Evans had two assists for the Jets, a team comprised of skaters from Shaker, Colonie, Columbia, Tamarac and Averill Park high schools.

In goal, Rory Collins had 30 saves for Bethlehem while his counterpart Michael LaCouture had 31 for the Jets.

There were no fans allowed at the YMCA for the game on Thursday, Feb. 18, to help stop the spread of COVID.

Bethlehem and the Jets will square off again today at 11:30 a.m. and then will play LaSalle at home on Tuesday Feb. 22. The Jets are next scheduled take on LaSalle on Friday, Feb. 26, at Frear Park in Troy.

