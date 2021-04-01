AFRIM’S Sports Summer Camps
Summer action camp and summer soccer camp – full day and half day options.
636 Albany Shaker Road, Albany
Call (518) 438-3131 or visit
www.AfrimSports.com
Albany Academies
Summer programs customized for students pre-K to grade 11.
135 Academy Road, Albany
Call (518) 429-2332 or visit
www.AlbanyAcademies.org/summer-programs
JCC Summer Camps
Experience a variety of summer fun for ages 3-15, June 28-September 1.
340 Whitehall Road, Albany
Call (518) 438-6651 or visit
www.AlbanyJCC.org
Bethlehem Children’s School
Ten weeks of adventure-filled camps for children ages 3-12 with art, science, outdoor education and much more.
12 Fisher Blvd., Slingerlands
Call (518) 478-0224 or visit
www.BethlehemChildrensSchool.org/summer-camp
Capital District YMCA
Weekly themes, swimming and water play, hands-on STEM activities and more.
Call (518) 869-3500 or visit
www.CDYMCA.org/CAMP
Circle of Friends Preschool
Five-hour summer program for ages 3-5.
Call (518) 478-0722 – Delmar
Call (518) 756-3124 – Ravena or visit
www.CircleofFriendsPrek.com
Hudson Valley Community College 2021 Kids on Campus
Summer program with athletics, circus theatricks, summer academy, technology enrichment and more.
www.HVCC.edu/kidscamps.com
The Arts Center of the Capital Region
Weekly and full day arts camp for ages 6-17 in a wide variety of artistic media.
265 River St., Troy.
Call (518) 273-0552 or register online at
www.ArtsCenteronline.org
Woodland Hill Montessori School
Summer Day Camp for ages 3-12 with fun and creative play, arts and exploration.
100 Montessori Place, North Greenbush
Call (518) 323-5400 or visit
www.WoodlandHill.org