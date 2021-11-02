‘Better Together!’

By Amy Robach and Andrew Shue;

illustrated by Lenny Wen

A bad storm forces both the Squirrelly and the McMunk families to flee their homes — and end up in the same tree. At first, it feels like a fun adventure. But soon, the families realize they’re used to doing things differently. This sweet story is an excellent read for blended families. Flamingo Books

‘The Creature of Habit’

By Jennifer E. Smith;

illustrated by Leo Espinosa

A large creature who lives on the island of Habit does the same things day in and day out. He’s very happy with his routine. When a small creature arrives on the island, the big creature is thrilled — until the small creature turns everything upside down. Random House Studio

‘Uni the Unicorn in the Real World’

By Paris Rosenthal and

Amy Krouse Rosenthal;

illustrated by Brigette Barrager

When Uni the Unicorn visits her best friend, they hope to prove to everyone that unicorns are real. But there’s one little problem: No one can see Uni. But, with a bit of help from her magic horn, the other kids start to believe. Random House Studio