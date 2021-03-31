‘Julius and Macy: A Very Brave Night’

By Annelouise Mahoney

Julius and Macy like to play heroes. When their snack disappears one night, they decide to track down the thief. They both have to be brave in their own ways, and they ultimately discover that the real thief isn’t anything like they imagined. Two Lion

‘Hello World!’

By Kelly Corrigan;

Illustrated by Stacy Ebert

This story reminds us the journeys we take through life are all about the people we will meet along the way – people who will make us smarter, stronger and more amazing than we ever thought possible. Flamingo Books

‘The Rock from the Sky’

By Jon Klassen

Enjoy a hilarious meditation on the workings of friendship, fate, shared futuristic visions, and that funny feeling you get that there’s something off somewhere, but you just can’t put your finger on it. Candlewick