This time of year always has me reflecting on how to appreciate life a bit. In the past 18 months, it’s no secret we have all had our own personal struggles with the pandemic. However, even in the hard times, we can find the good moments in our lives. It’s been a joy to see so many kind people have helped others in need. There are still ways we can choose joy even in the storms.

This year for Christmas, I think it’s important we truly remember to keep the magic alive within our own hearts and in our homes. Just look at your children, they know better than most of us how to keep their light shining.

This year, I hope you make sure you create the Christmas and holiday season you want for your family.

If you want more time to truly enjoy and relax this time of year instead of being overwhelmed, try shopping and wrapping gifts earlier than normal. This way you’ll be able to enjoy the parts of this season that matter most.

Consider buying fewer gifts for each person (saves time, money and stress). It truly isn’t about all the presents after all.

Look into donating, volunteering and finding ways to give back to the community. Evidence shows that helping others can also benefit our own mental health and well-being. It’s been shown to reduce stress, help with self-esteem, and improve our moods. It’s a win-win for all parties involved, givers and receivers.

Teach your children the true meaning of Christmas and find ways to get them involved. It will be more impactful to show them and lead by example.

Here are a few ways you and your family can keep the spirit alive this season:

• Go on a one-on-one shopping trip with your child to buy gifts for others.

• Make a new tradition. One of my favorites is to grab some pizza on Christmas Eve and drive around to see all of the magical Christmas lights.

• Make homemade cards to give to family, friends and neighbors.

• Help your child go through their toys to give to the less fortunate.

• Pick up a few extra cans at the grocery store for the canned food drive.

• Make and decorate cookies together.

• Get involved with opportunities like Operation Christmas, adopt a solider, or write letters to send to nursing homes.

The holidays are a time for joy but can lead to stress for many people. Take time to bask in this joyful season. The holidays are what you make of them, so choose to make them magical.

Quoida Lauzon is a Capital District mom and a Registered Nurse who specializes in maternal and infant health, breastfeeding and childbirth education. She teaches classes and coaches new mothers in their pregnancy and “fourth trimester” journey and believes women should thrive, not just survive, motherhood. Connect with her on social media @nurse.q.lauzon or visit nurseq.com