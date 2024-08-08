The time is ripe to find this sweet and juicy stone fruit in area orchards and markets

Tucking into a perfectly ripe peach is one of the true joys of late summer. Sure, you can walk into most Capital District supermarkets in late January and find something that resembles a peach, but it will never rival one that makes just a short trip from tree to table.

While this region has an abundance of orchards, one does not often associate the Northeast with peach growing. In fact, the quality of New England-grown peaches can rival that of almost any other part of this country. This is, however, if they can make it past our notoriously fickle winters.

A severe dip in temperature during the winter is the primary factor limiting production. Peach flower buds will survive at temperatures down to about -12 degrees, but most buds will be killed if temperatures drop below -17 degrees for more than six hours. This is what happened to a number of orchards in Upstate New York and western Massachusetts in 2023 when temperatures in February dipped dramatically.

This year, the peach harvest prediction has improved, though some local growers like Kristy’s Barn in Castleton-on-Hudson are reporting smaller-than-average fruit size. Harvest time for peaches in the South generally begins in late spring, but up here, mid-to-late summer is where it’s at.

While the local pick your own options for peaches are limited, you can get your fix at the following orchards. Just remember to check in before you head out to see what the current availability is.

Apex Orchards

225 Peckville Road, Shelburne, Mass. apexorchards.com (413) 625-2744

Boehm Farm

233 County Route 26 A Climax, Coxsackie, boehmfarm.com (518) 731-6196

Kristy’s Barn

2385 Brookview Road Castleton, Castleton-on-Hudson, www.kristysbarn.com, (518) 477-6250

If you can’t get out to an orchard, you can still find fresh-picked peaches in abundance at one of the region’s numerous farmers markets and fruit stands.

You can even take your love for peaches to the next level at Apex Orchards in Massachusetts during Peach Fest 2024 scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31. Enjoy pick your own peaches, wagon rides, yard games and a cooking demo. There will also be a contest for the perfect peach recipe. Visit apexorchards.com for details.

Not only are peaches tasty, they are good for the body as well. There are about two grams of fiber in one medium-sized peach. Fiber helps to move food through the digestive system and reduce the likelihood of constipation. Peaches also contain Vitamin A, an antioxidant that helps the immune system fight infection. The Vitamin C in peaches helps the body fight off infection. Peaches are good sources of potassium, which the body needs to regulate heart rate and blood pressure. Vitamin K, which helps heal wounds, also is found in peaches.

It’s easy to see why many health professionals praise peaches. Research says that peaches may help to prevent cancer as well. One study indicated that consuming peach peels offers the highest level of anticancer phytochemicals, which assist in protecting cells from free radical damage that can lead to cancer.

-Kristen Roberts contributed to this article.