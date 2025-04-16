Community members define what they want to see in the next RCS school district superintendent

RAVENA—The Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Central School District has entered the interview phase in its search for a new superintendent, following the board’s recent decision not to renew the contract of Dr. Brian Bailey.

In a message to families and staff this week, the Board of Education thanked community members for participating in a series of focus groups and an online survey and outlined the themes that emerged from that input.

The board formally voted in February not to extend Bailey’s contract beyond the 2024–25 school year. The decision followed a period of closed-door evaluations and drew a range of responses from residents, staff, and alumni. Bailey, who has served as superintendent since 2016, will remain in his role through the end of the current school year.

In its latest statement, the district emphasized that feedback from staff, families, and local stakeholders played a key role in shaping the superintendent job posting and will continue to inform the selection process.

A strong sense of community pride and close ties among students, staff, and families were cited as recurring themes, along with high regard for the district’s academic and extracurricular programs.

Community members also identified several challenges they hope the next superintendent will address. These included improving communication and engagement across the district, enhancing academic rigor, ensuring equitable experiences between the district’s elementary schools, and fostering a more positive school culture.

Additional priorities included strengthening leadership accountability and continuing to promote safety and inclusion across all schools.

“Your feedback makes it clear that our next superintendent must be a strong communicator who follows through on initiatives to turn vision into action,” the district wrote. “We are seeking someone committed to academic growth and passionate about advocating for all students—ensuring fair access to the opportunities we offer.”

The application period for the superintendent position closed on Wednesday, April 2.

The district is now in the process of screening candidates and conducting interviews. The district is expected to select a new superintendent by June before making the official announcement in July.

District leaders acknowledged the significance of the transition and expressed appreciation for the community’s role in shaping the future direction of the schools.