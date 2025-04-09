LOUDONVILLE —Twenty-seven students from Bethlehem Central High School took part in the 37th annual Siena College High School Computer Programming Contest on Friday, March 28, joining more than 400 students from across the state in a day of rigorous problem-solving and collaboration.

The competition, which drew 72 teams from 27 schools, challenged students to work in groups of four to solve seven complex programming problems over several hours. Teams were divided into two divisions: the Green Level, designed for first-year programming students, and the Gold Level, which typically includes participants with at least two years of programming experience.

One Bethlehem team, competing under the name Bethlehem E, earned an honorable mention for finishing in the top five in the Green Level category. The team—Molly Wladis, Andrew Faller, Samuel Harwayne-Hymes and Alexander Skuza—successfully completed four of the seven problems in 176 minutes, placing them among the top novice teams in the state.

Computer science teacher Rachel Noonan, who accompanied the students to the event, praised the group for its performance and teamwork.

“We are very proud of this group’s accomplishments,” said Noonan. “We hope their enthusiasm continues to inspire other students to join them in future contests.”

In addition to the E team, the full group of Bethlehem Central participants included students from a range of experience levels. Those who represented the district at Siena College this year were Alex Wang, Kevin Wang, Kelvin Li, Robinson Kane, Matthew Greenblatt, Mahmud Zamamiri, Aaditya Ojha, Armen Amirbekian, Forrest Ross, Elliot Chapman, Mitchel Pulimoottil, Flint Kuznetsov, James Dailey, Kyle Barone, Jacob Cronce, William Bradley, Tyler Ilardi, Ian Talens, Samir Haq, Aneesh Jakkamsetti, Arjun Ojha, Jake Russell and Henry Saunders.

The annual competition is hosted by Siena College’s Department of Computer Science and is designed to promote student interest in programming, logical thinking and computer science education.