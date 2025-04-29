ALBANY — Capital Region Midwifery, a practice of St. Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates, has launched the CenteringPregnancy program, a new model of prenatal care that combines health assessments with group education and support. The program is the first of its kind in the Capital Region.

CenteringPregnancy brings expectant parents together in cohorts of 8 to 10 individuals for a series of 10 group sessions, providing extended time with a midwife and opportunities to engage in discussion about pregnancy, labor preparation, breastfeeding, and newborn care. Research has shown the model can improve birth outcomes, lower rates of preterm births, and increase breastfeeding rates.

Capital Region Midwifery has welcomed 12 participants in its first two cohorts and is recruiting for future sessions. Those interested can contact 518-326-1620 or visit sphp.com/location/capital-region-midwifery.