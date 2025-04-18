ALBANY — The Digestive Disease Center at Albany Medical Center has again been recognized by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy as a certified Endoscopy Unit Recognition Program site.

The designation honors gastrointestinal endoscopy units that demonstrate a commitment to high-quality, safe, patient-centered care. Albany Med remains the only nationally certified EURP site in the Capital Region.

The Digestive Disease Center serves patients of all ages, from newborns to seniors. In 2024, the center performed more than 12,000 procedures.