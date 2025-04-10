ALBANY—Pioneer Bancorp Inc., a leading financial institution in New York’s Capital Region, has announced that Joseph Geis, senior vice president of Pioneer Wealth Management, has been named to the LPL Ambassador Council Program by LPL Financial. Geis is one of 60 members selected from approximately 29,000 LPL advisors and institutional leaders nationwide.

The Ambassador Council serves as a voice for LPL’s advisor base and helps deepen relationships across a broad cross-section of financial professionals. These established business leaders offer feedback, share industry experience and support LPL initiatives while representing the perspectives of advisors and their clients.

With 28 years of experience in financial services, Geis is recognized as a knowledgeable leader whose expertise supports his team in helping clients pursue their financial goals. He holds FINRA Series 7, 9, 10, 26, 63 and 66 registrations through LPL Financial, as well as a New York State Life and Health license.

“I am honored to join the LPL Ambassador Council and to represent Pioneer Wealth Management,” said Geis.