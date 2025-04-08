Team inspires at library

By SOPHIA ARREDONDO

[email protected]

ALBANY—As raindrops spatter across the windows at Albany Public Library’s Bach Branch, children filled the inside rotunda, listening intently as players from the UAlbany women’s basketball team read books and shared their journeys as student-athletes.

“I know that we’re student athletes and the student obviously comes first, so teaching kids and reading to them only furthers their education,” said guard Jessica Tomassetti, a graduate student from North Potomac, Maryland. “Letting them know that education is going to get them further in life than sports is definitely super important.”

The event began with the players reading children’s books about basketball aloud to the attentive children. Afterward, the atmosphere shifted into a relaxed Q&A session. The children asked players about their favorite basketball players, academic majors, and much more. The children shared their own stories about basketball and other sports they enjoy.

“We really pride ourselves on our community engagement because there’s so many people that come to our games,” Abby Ray, a senior guard from Saratoga Springs, said. “We just really like to give back in any way we can.”

Librarian Elnora Baker, a fan of the team, organized and moderated the event.

“You get the idea, then you have to see how much it’s going to cost, figure out who you have to contact,” Baker said. “I had to dig around the SUNY website a little bit, and then it has to be approved and put in different kinds of calendars.”

Prior to the event, as she searched through the branch’s extensive collection, Baker realized there were relatively few books about girls in basketball. She brought awareness to the lack of women’s representation in sports literature during the event.

The players each took turns answering the children’s questions. Assistant coach Tiana Carter, who was also present, answered some as well. Their strong team bond with one another and Carter was evident, even off the court.

Throughout the event, the team happily expressed its gratitude towards the community and its continuous support.

The event concluded with an interactive activity where children created their personalized bookmarks and designed their jerseys on them, which the players then signed.

The event not only uplifted the children but also strengthened the bond between the community and the library. Baker observed that it gave the young audience a chance to connect with role models.

“I think that the athletes are definitely kind of celebrities to the kids, and they represent a possibility for them,” Baker said. “We might get in kids that never come in for anything, but they’re like, ‘Oh, I like basketball. I’m going to go.’”

The players recognize the importance of both education and athletics, using their platform to encourage children to pursue their passions while never losing sight of their academics.

By being transparent and sharing their personal journeys and challenges, the players inspire fans to overcome their obstacles.

“A lot of our teammates have beat the odds against everything,” Tomassetti, the guard, said. “So, if we go and tell our story and share with them [the children] what we have learned, then they’ll take that, and they can continue to be what they want to be when they grow up.”