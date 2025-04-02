ALBANY – Fourth-year medical students around the country, including 123 at Albany Medical College, learned where they will continue their medical training today. The event, called Match Day, is a career-defining moment in a medical student’s life.

Forty-one students were matched to programs in New York State. Forty percent of this year’s class will pursue primary care specialties, including family medicine, internal medicine, medicine/pediatrics, pediatrics, and obstetrics and gynecology. Fourteen students will stay at Albany Medical Center to complete their residencies.

“Match Day is a culmination of years of hard work and dedication and as faculty, we share our students’ anticipation and excitement,” said Alan S. Boulos, MD, The Lynne and Mark D. Groban, MD, Distinguished Dean of Albany Medical College. “We are extraordinarily proud of our students’ accomplishments and wish them well as they take the next steps toward their careers as medical professionals. We also look forward to welcoming the 128 future physicians throughout the country who learned today that they matched to Albany Medical Center for their residency training.”

Fourth-year medical students apply to several residency programs while residency programs rank the students they have interviewed. Students and programs are then “matched” by the National Resident Matching Program.