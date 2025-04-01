Pine Bush: Prop would rob preserve of stewardship

ALBANY COUNTY — The Albany Pine Bush Preserve Technical Committee has argued against a proposal for a 15-lot major subdivision on East Old State Road, which would cut into part of the Pine Bush Preserve, and has requested further environmental review.

The committee noted that certain sections of the preserve receive partial protection under its existing management plan.

“The proposal … would result in the irreversible loss of the ability to protect and manage 21.9 acres that are recommended for partial protection as part of the APBP [Albany Pine Bush Preserve],” said Neil Gifford, conservation director of the Albany Pine Bush Preserve, in a letter to Kovalchik.

The committee, which met on March 4 to review the application, sent a letter to Guilderland Town Planner Kenneth Kovalchik on March 11 explaining its opposition to the proposal as it was originally presented earlier this year to the town’s Planning Board and Conservation Advisory Council.

The Conservation Advisory Council conducted a site visit on Feb. 15. The technical committee’s letter referenced observations from that visit, along with the preserve’s management plan, to support its recommendation.

In February, Gifford told Spotlight News that the committee could not fully evaluate how the subdivision would affect the land until a formal investigation and site visit had been conducted.

“Ultimately, we don’t have the answer yet until it has gone through the environmental review process,” Gifford said.

In a February email to Spotlight News, Guilderland Conservation Advisory Council Chair Caitlin Ferrante said the council believed a cluster subdivision would be more environmentally appropriate for the proposed site.

Cluster subdivisions are low-impact developments that group lots more closely together and reduce the size of each lot. Ferrante described this option as “a more appropriate use of property” for this section of the preserve.

While a subdivision may be permitted on the land, both the technical committee and the advisory council oppose the layout proposed by the applicant and are calling for revisions and further environmental review before the plan is finalized.

According to Gifford, approving the original layout would result in “significant direct and indirect short- and long-term adverse effects on the environment.”

Further planning and investigation await review through the State Environmental Quality Review process and a Draft Environmental Impact Statement. Final decisions on the project will be made after those steps are completed.

Lily Magurno is a UAlbany Journalism student participating in the SUNY Institute for Local News initiative to help community journalism.