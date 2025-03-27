ALBANY—Home sales in Albany County rose in February despite a drop in new listings and a slight dip in the median sale price, according to data from the Greater Capital Association of Realtors.

The number of closed sales increased by 12 percent over the previous February, with 131 homes sold compared to 117 a year ago. New listings, however, fell by 12.2 percent during the same period, dropping from 156 to 137. The median sales price in the county edged down by 1.8 percent to $301,000, compared to $306,500 in February 2024.

Fewer homes are staying on the market, with inventory in Albany County declining by 11.8 percent and months’ supply shrinking to just one month—a 14.7 percent decrease year-over-year. Homes also spent slightly more time on the market, increasing from 34 to 40 days, a 16.6 percent jump.

The local trends echo what’s being seen across New York, where inventory remains historically low and prices continue to climb. According to the New York State Association of Realtors, the state’s housing inventory dropped to 22,518 units in February, the lowest figure since the organization began tracking the data in 1997. That represents a 5.3 percent decline from the previous year.

Median home prices statewide surged by 15.4 percent year-over-year, climbing from $378,000 in February 2024 to $436,125 last month. It’s the 19th consecutive month of annual price increases.

The continued inventory crunch has cooled overall market activity. Closed sales across New York declined by 7.3 percent, while pending sales dropped by 6.6 percent. New listings statewide were also down, falling 11.8 percent from the year before.

Interest rates have added pressure to an already constrained market. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate in February was 6.84 percent, up slightly from 6.78 percent a year earlier, according to Freddie Mac.

Despite statewide challenges, Albany County’s year-to-date figures show some resilience. Through the end of February, closed sales are up 9.5 percent over last year, and the median sales price has increased by 6.1 percent.

All data for the Capital Region comes from the Global MLS and is current as of March 7.