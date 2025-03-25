Sparking an interest

ALBANY — A Watervliet teen is forging a bright future for herself at Capital Region BOCES.

LaJay York has not only learned a trade in the Welding and Metal Fabrication program at Capital Region BOCES, but she has also been hired to apply that trade professionally.

York said her interest in welding was sparked at a young age while working with her father.

“I went with my dad, and we would do home repair and construction stuff like that. As soon as I saw

someone working with an oxygen-acetylene torch, my interest was sparked,” she explained.

“I felt an immediate desire to learn as much as possible about working with metal,” said York.

She turned that passion into a career, securing a job with the city of Albany as a high school junior through work-based learning provided by BOCES, along with her skills and motivation.

Capital Region BOCES Career and Technical Education serves students from two dozen school districts across the region, offering more than 40 career-focused programs in fields ranging from the trades and health care to technology and public service. Students typically spend half their school day in hands-on learning environments designed to prepare them for college, technical school, or immediate employment. The programs include partnerships with local businesses to provide real-world experience through internships, apprenticeships, and other work-based learning opportunities.

March is Women’s History Month, and throughout the month, Capital Region BOCES Career and Technical School is spotlighting women in the trades—those who are challenging gender stereotypes and building solid futures through their education at BOCES.

York is among a handful of female seniors in the Welding and Metal Fabrication program preparing to work in an industry where women make up between 5 and 6 percent of the workforce.

“The men are great, but we need some more women in the field. We bring a different perspective,” said York.

Looking ahead, York plans to attend Hudson Valley Community College in the fall to deepen her welding knowledge.

“After that, I will continue to work for the city for three or four years and then I want to go to college and become a certified welding inspector and do that for a while,” she said. “Eventually, I want to teach welding to the next generation.”