ALBANY—State and county officials continue to point to each other when it comes to determining the safety of the Town of Bethlehem’s drinking water. Though the Albany County Department of Health deemed the water safe to drink, questions concerning the potential impact of biosolids contamination in wells near the town’s reservoir remain unanswered.

Nearly one month after Bethlehem officials first learned that biosolids had been used on a farm field in New Scotland, approximately two-thirds of a mile from its Vly Creek Reservoir, neither the state nor the county appears to have conducted further investigation.

The only apparent action taken has been the introduction of a local law by the Albany County Legislature aimed at improving communication between health administrative services and municipal leaders when soil or drinking water contaminants pose a public health threat. Although the county was aware of the contamination while also investigating a late-season algae bloom in the reservoir, it did not notify Bethlehem officials.

Concerns over well water contamination in New Scotland were originally reported last October by the county health department to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. In an October 17, 2024, letter, the county DOH informed DEC that it had received a complaint that June from a New Scotland resident. The resident claimed that his well water turned brown and carried a foul odor that matched that coming from the compost spread across the farmland across the street from his home.