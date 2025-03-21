Capital Region operation locates 56 missing children

ALBANY—A coordinated effort to locate missing children in the Capital Region resulted in the successful recovery of 56 minors previously reported as runaways, state officials announced Thursday, March 13.

The three-day Capital Region Missing Child Rescue Operation brought together more than 60 local, state, and federal agencies, along with nonprofit organizations and private-sector partners, to assist police in Albany, Schenectady, and Troy.

The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services partnered with the state Office of Children and Family Services and the National Child Protection Task Force to lead the operation, which sought to locate missing children and teens at risk of exploitation or harm. The effort also identified and recovered one vulnerable adult, bringing the total number of individuals found to 57.

“These operations have resulted in the location of dozens of missing children from Western New York and the Capital Region, and we plan to continue our efforts to better protect and support at-risk youth, reduce crime, and make our communities safer for all,” Justice Service Commissioner Rossana Rosado said.

The children located during the operation ranged in age from 2 to 17 years old when they were first reported missing, and from 6 to 21 years old when found. Among the cases closed, the Albany Police Department recovered 40 missing children, the Troy Police Department found 11, and the Schenectady Police Department located five. The Colonie Police Department also recovered a 25-year-old vulnerable adult.

State officials emphasized that the success of the operation stemmed from collaboration among law enforcement, child welfare organizations, and community partners. The Office of Children and Family Services worked with nonprofit groups and victim assistance programs to provide immediate services and support to the recovered children to address their needs and prevent future disappearances.

Kevin Branzetti, CEO of the National Child Protection Task Force, underscored the urgency of these efforts, noting that every missing child faces risks regardless of how they were classified when they disappeared. “Every child deserves urgency, care, and action,” he said. “Time is critical in every missing child case, and the damage of prolonged missing is immeasurable.”

Last year, 12,114 children under 18 were reported missing to police across New York, with 95 percent classified as runaways. Of those cases, law enforcement agencies closed 12,310, including incidents reported in previous years. At the end of 2024, 1,067 cases of missing children remained open statewide.

Albany Police Chief Brendan Cox said his department welcomed the opportunity to collaborate with experienced investigators from multiple agencies. “This collaboration brings new investigative ideas and a shared goal to ensure the safe return of missing children,” Cox said.

Troy Police Chief Daniel P. DeWolf echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the role of interagency cooperation in recovering vulnerable children. “By sharing skills, knowledge, and resources, we succeeded in finding these youth and linking them with support to help keep them safe,” DeWolf said.

The Capital Region initiative follows a similar effort in Erie County last year that resulted in the recovery of 47 missing children in Buffalo and Amherst. The National Child Protection Task Force plans to conduct three additional rescue operations nationwide in 2025 and is expected to return to New York in early 2026.