Hochul’s approval scores breaking even

LOUDONVILLE— Gov. Kathy Hochul has a strong early lead in a hypothetical 2026 Democratic primary, according to a Siena College Poll released last week.

The survey found that 46% of Democrats back Hochul, while Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado and Rep. Ritchie Torres trail with 11% and 10%, respectively.

While Hochul leads her potential challengers, her overall favorability rating remains negative, with 40% of voters viewing her favorably and 50% unfavorably. Her job approval rating stands at 46-48%, a slight shift from last month.

Among Democrats, Hochul’s standing is stronger, with two-thirds approving of her job performance, but 79% of Republicans and 59% of independents disapprove, according to Siena pollster Steven Greenberg.

“Although Hochul’s favorability rating continues to remain in stubbornly negative territory, where it has been since February last year, her overall job approval rating is close to the breakeven mark,” Greenberg said.

Mixed reviews on key issues

Hochul received positive marks for protecting constitutional rights, ensuring access to quality, affordable healthcare, and making New York safer. However, her efforts to make the state more affordable are a key weakness, with voters disapproving by an 11-point margin.

“Strong majorities of voters approve of the job she is doing to protect New Yorkers’ constitutional rights and ensuring access to quality, affordable healthcare, and a narrow plurality approves her efforts to make New York safer,” Greenberg said. “But a majority disapproves of her efforts to make the state more affordable.”

Among all voters, 34% say they would re-elect Hochul, while 56% prefer someone else. Among Democrats, she holds a 51-40% re-election margin.

2026 primary landscape

In the Republican primary race, “don’t know” remains the leading choice, with 60% of GOP voters undecided. Among those with an early preference, Rep. Mike Lawler leads Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman 25-13%.

“Not surprisingly, the big winner in a potential 2026 Republican gubernatorial primary is ‘don’t know,’ 60%, given two potential candidates who are largely unknown to New York Republicans,” Greenberg said.

Among Democrats, Delgado and Torres remain relatively unknown statewide. Delgado has a 19-16% favorability rating, with 65% of voters unfamiliar with him. Torres is viewed 18-15% favorably, with 67% of voters lacking an opinion.

“Factor that in with two largely unknown potential opponents, even among Democrats—Delgado and Torres—and it is easy to see why Hochul holds a commanding early lead among registered Democrats in a potential June 2026 gubernatorial primary,” Greenberg said.

Congestion pricing debate

The poll found that a plurality of voters (40%) want congestion pricing eliminated, aligning with President Donald Trump’s position, while 33% support keeping the policy in place, which Hochul backs.

Opinion is divided by region. In New York City, voters support keeping congestion pricing, 42-35%, while suburban voters want it eliminated, 48-30%.

“In June 2024, voters approved of Hochul’s temporary halt of congestion pricing 45-23%. In December, voters opposed Hochul’s announced reimposition of the congestion pricing tolls, 51-29%,” Greenberg said.

He added that congestion pricing is now polling stronger than before. “Having one-third of voters statewide supporting the continuation of congestion pricing is the best congestion pricing has done in a Siena College poll.”

Voter attitudes on national issues

The poll also gauged voter sentiment on broader policy issues, finding strong opposition to proposals such as: Making Canada the 51st state (68-11%) and U.S. ownership and redevelopment of Gaza (58-15%)

A majority (57-27%) supports making English the official language of the U.S.

Trump’s job approval slips

Trump’s job approval rating declined by eight points from last month, now standing at 42-55%. His favorability rating remains unchanged at 39-57%.

Despite the drop in overall approval, Trump received positive ratings for his efforts to combat fentanyl trafficking, with 54% of voters approving and 37% disapproving.

“Trump’s overall job approval rating may be 13 points underwater, and he gets similar negative grades for unifying Americans, enhancing America’s reputation abroad, and reducing the cost of living, but a majority of voters approve of the job he’s doing to combat the flow of fentanyl into the US,” Greenberg said.

Among Republicans, Trump’s approval rating dropped from 86-10% last month to 78-20%. Support in downstate suburbs also declined, falling from 58-41% last month to 46-51% today.

The Siena College poll was conducted March 2-6, 2025, among 806 registered voters, with a margin of error of +/- 4.3 percentage points.