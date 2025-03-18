Albany County finalizes agreement to take over College of Saint Rose campus

ALBANY— The College of Saint Rose campus will soon have a new owner. Albany County has finalized an agreement to acquire and redevelop the 46-acre property, County Executive Daniel McCoy announced at a press conference Thursday.

The deal follows the closure of the 100-year-old private college, which ceased operations amid declining enrollment and financial struggles. McCoy said the county had initially hoped other stakeholders would step in to take the lead on the project but ultimately decided to move forward with the acquisition.

“I wasn’t looking for this project,” McCoy said. “Never in a million years did I think Albany County would be involved in something of this magnitude.”

The county purchased 72 buildings on the campus, as some properties were sold off before the acquisition. McCoy said the goal is to “reimagine” the site, ensuring it benefits the community while remaining financially sustainable.

McCoy emphasized that the county is committed to making the project work without raising taxes or cutting services. The property acquisition, valued at $31 million, had to be structured in a way that allows the county to pay off bonds quickly while maintaining the campus and its facilities.

“If I’m investing this money, it has to work in a formulation that makes sense,” McCoy said. “I’m obligated first and foremost to the taxpayers of this county.”

The campus, originally designed for college operations, poses challenges for redevelopment due to shared infrastructure between buildings. McCoy noted that the condition of the facilities requires significant renovations, and the county is carefully evaluating which buildings can be repurposed.

The county’s long-term plan includes a combination of county offices, public spaces, and senior housing. The project is expected to unfold in phases, with some developments moving quickly while others take longer.

Among the priorities is the creation of 55-and-older housing, something McCoy said is lacking in Albany.

“There might be some senior buildings, but we don’t have a real senior housing community here,” he said. “For seniors to be able to walk the courtyard, go to the gym, go to a new coffee shop, or an adult daycare—we haven’t had that since 2011.”

McCoy also announced that existing security personnel from the College of Saint Rose will be retained. Additionally, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple’s office will open a substation on campus, providing a permanent law enforcement presence.

“This will be one of the safest places in the city,” McCoy said.

While the project is physically located in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood, McCoy stressed that the redevelopment must benefit the entire county.

“This is not a City of Albany project. This is an Albany County project,” he said. “It has to work for residents in the city but also for people in the suburbs who may want to visit and use these facilities.”

McCoy acknowledged that community input will play a role in shaping the redevelopment process. He said the county would listen to concerns from neighborhood residents while ensuring the project remains financially viable for all taxpayers.

McCoy said moving county staff onto the campus as soon as possible is a priority to avoid the property sitting vacant and deteriorating.

“We all know what happens when buildings sit empty for too long,” he said. “We’ve seen it with the Central Warehouse and other abandoned properties in the county. We need to act fast.”

The county has already begun relocating staff and evaluating which services can be moved to the new campus.

Despite shifting some county operations to the Saint Rose site, McCoy insisted the county remains committed to downtown Albany development.

“The state workforce is only back at 50% capacity, working two days one week and three the next,” he said. “That’s what’s hurting downtowns across New York.”

To reinforce the county’s investment in the city, McCoy announced the purchase of the New York State Troopers PBA building, part of a larger effort to redevelop properties near City Hall and reinvest in the urban core.

The finalization of the Saint Rose acquisition marks a major step forward, but McCoy said the project is just beginning.

“There’s a lot of work ahead, but today, we’re taking an important step,” he said. “This campus has been a part of Albany for a century, and now, we have an opportunity to make sure it continues to serve the community.”

While McCoy and Democratic lawmakers say the project is an investment in Albany’s future, Republican legislators have voiced strong concerns over the financial burden on county taxpayers.

In February, the Republican caucus in the county legislature raised concerns about the county’s long-term financial exposure, estimating that total costs associated with the project could reach $50 million.

According to Republican legislators, in addition to the $35 million purchase price, the county required an additional $5 million for a debt service reserve. The county legislature’s Audit and Finance Committee then approved $6 million from the fund balance to cover initial operating expenses for the campus. Over three years, the county plans to spend $9.8 million on campus maintenance, pushing the estimated total cost to $50 million.

Legislator Mark Grimm (R-Guilderland), ranking member of the Finance Committee, called the investment risky, particularly given that no other bidder was willing to purchase the entire campus.

“It also seems only fair that the City of Albany pitch in and help with the financing of the project given the property is completely within the city,” Grimm said. “The city assumes no financial risk while county taxpayers shoulder all of it.”

Legislator Paul Burgdorf (R-Latham), the legislature’s Deputy Minority Leader, questioned whether the investment would ultimately benefit the broader county.

“Fifty million dollars for a $35 million purchase just doesn’t add up, even by government standards,” Burgdorf said. “Due to the way any shortfalls will be covered, taxpayers who pay the most in Albany County will cover a disproportionate share to benefit the City of Albany.”