ALBANY – Scientists at Albany Medical College, a member of the Albany Med Health System, have received a five-year, $2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to study the role of endothelial cells in organ failure.

Endothelial cells line blood and lymphatic vessels and are crucial to regulating blood flow and preventing blood clotting. But they can be damaged during critical illness when thes immune system overreacts to an infection.

