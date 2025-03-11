Guilderland Planning Board and conservationists weigh ecological impact on rare habitat amid development review

ALBANY COUNTY—The Guilderland Planning Board is reviewing an application for a 15-lot major subdivision on East Old State Road in the Albany Pine Bush Preserve, a proposal that is raising concerns among environmentalists about the ecological integrity of the national natural landmark.

At a planning board meeting last month, Guilderland Town Planner Kenneth Kovalchik expressed concern that the parcel could interfere with the preserve’s steep slopes and their angle of repose, which is the steepest angle soil can rest without slumping, and the preserve’s wetlands.

“The Planning Board concerns include potential impacts to an existing remnant dune on the southeast portion of the parcel, the angle of the repose and safe slope setback, [and] if there are existing wetlands on the parcel that need to be mapped,” Kovalchik stated in an email.

This week, the Albany Pine Bush Conservation Director, Neil Gifford, told Spotlight News the 3,350-acre preserve, located east of Schenectady between the towns of Guilderland and Colonie, is already fragmented by urban development and risks losing its intended purpose as a natural, ecologically rich area.

The Albany Pine Bush Preserve Commission, established in 1988, oversees the management and protection of the preserve. The commission’s technical committee was expected to review the proposed development soon.

“We are working to try and protect the additional open space that is available,” said Gifford.

The condition of the land is not the only road block the application might face. The Pine Bush Preserve is home to around 114 rare species, including the Karner blue butterfly and the Frosted Elfin butterfly, according to Gifford.

“What would potentially delay the project is whether or not there is habitat for rare species,” said Gifford. “Until we go through the process [of review] we won’t fully understand what the potential impacts of this development are.”

Site visits have been conducted in order to evaluate the presence of endangered species, and more have been recommended by the town. During a site visit on Feb 15 no endangered species were seen, according to the chair of the town’s Conservation Advisory Council, Caitlin Ferrante.

“The winter season site visit had limitations as to a full investigation of the forest ecosystem,” Ferrante stated in an email. “We would recommend a site visit in the spring to look for evidence of lupin plants—the sole food source for the Karner blue butterfly and other plants native to the pine barrens ecosystem.”

In next steps, the Guilderland Planning Board will require commentary from the Albany Pine Bush Preserve Commission, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for its SEQR [State Environmental Quality Review Act] review of the proposed subdivision.

The Conservation Advisory Council also expressed concern over the impact of the ecosystem in the preserve. According to Ferrante, the proposed layout is not the best fit for the section of the preserve it is located in.

“After inspecting this site and reviewing information about the property, the GCAC feels that the project, as currently proposed, would have a negative impact on the environment, including the rare Pine Bush ecosystem where the proposed project is located.” Ferrante stated in the CAC’s conclusion of the site visit through an email.

While the current layout could interrupt the ecosystem of the area and impact the area’s dunes and wetlands, the Planning Board and the CAC both recommended a “cluster lot” layout, which groups homes closer together on a portion of land, allowing for a larger percentage of the overall parcel to be preserved as open space.

“The GCAC would like to see a cluster plan considered, with a smaller buildout closer to East Old State Rd, as a more appropriate use of the property,” Ferrante stated. “This would also include fewer lots and potentially smaller lot sizes than the current proposed plan.”

Plans for the subdivision are not yet solidified. For the review process, the planning board will keep the application open for commentary.

“The planning board will take into consideration all comments from interested/involved agencies when making an SEQR determination,” Kovalchik stated.

Lily Magurno is a UAlbany Journalism student participating in the SUNY Institute for Local News initiative to help community journalism.

