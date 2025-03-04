ALBANY—With enrollment underway for the 2025-26 school year, Capital Region BOCES is seeing increased interest in its ever-growing list of trade programs, including cosmetology, plumbing, welding, and construction.

“We have a pretty significant waitlist,” said Jeff Palmer, director of Career and Technical Education, adding that cosmetology is the most waitlisted program for high school students.

According to Palmer, the Capital Region BOCES has 300 more students now than it did four years ago, and the school continues to promote its courses in the region’s high schools, including inviting students to tour.

“Generally speaking most of the kids that come on tour sign up,” said Mike McCagg, Public Information Specialist. “We had 1,400 students enrolled in our Career and Technical Education Center center when school opened on September 1.”

The waitlist for overall enrollment at the Career and Technical Education Center in Watervliet on Shaker Road was greater than 200 students at the start of the school year, McCagg added.

According to Palmer, part of the increased student interest in the trades stems from the pandemic, when many offices closed.

“I think we saw during COVID, the trades never really stopped,” said Palmer. “That, combined with a growing awareness of the value of skilled trades, has led to an increase in enrollment over the past few years.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the projected percent change in employment from 2023-2033 for cosmetology is 7% and 11% for electricians. Compared to the average of 4% growth for all occupations, this is a significant difference in projection.

In late January, the Capital Region BOCES saw 30 sophomores from Shaker High School come to tour and try out programs at the Career and Technical Education Center.

“Having 30 sophomores visit us is bigger than typical,” said Palmer.

Other school districts in the area have also been producing a high number of students interested in BOCES for tours of the Career

and Technical Education Center. According to Palmer, South Colonie Central School District sent 36 students for a tour.

Students who are interested in BOCES already know that they want to enter a trade rather than attend college, according to McCagg. “They generally know what they want to do in life.”

As interest grows, so do the programs. BOCES is expanding its Career and Technical Education center to a new building, just across the street on Shaker Road, where it. will offer additional classes in cosmetology. The new building will also host new programs in plumbing technology, sterile processing technician, which is for sterilizing tools for surgeries in hospitals, and digital media design, among others.

Palmer said Capital Region BOCES adds programs based on the demand for specific trades in the area.

According to a 2024 Workforce Study from the Associated General Contractors of America, 95% of firms in New York had openings for hourly craft positions, and 100% of firms looking for carpenters, cement masons, concrete workers, and iron workers reported difficulty filling hourly craft positions.

“If there is a need in the workforce, that’s our job to create those workers,” said Palmer.

BOCES programs across the state are sources for students not looking to go to a 4-year university and work in a vocational field.

“College isn’t for everyone,” said Palmer. “All we really do is open up opportunities for students, not close them.”

Lily Magurno is a UAlbany Journalism student participating in the SUNY Institute for Local News initiative to help community journalism.

