ALBANY —Student artwork from 17 Capital Region school districts will be on display at the 16th annual K-8 Empire State Plaza Art Collection Exhibit, celebrating National Youth Art Month.

The exhibit, featuring over 1,100 works, opened on Monday, March 3, and will remain on public display in the South Concourse of the Empire State Plaza until Sunday, March 23.

The exhibit is a collaboration between the Governor Nelson A. Rockefeller Empire State Plaza Art Collection, the Capital Area Art Supervisors Group, and the New York State Art Teachers’ Association. Each year, students use the Plaza’s renowned collection of Abstract Expressionist artwork as inspiration for their creations, integrating fine arts into their curriculum through guided tours and classroom activities.

Art teachers from participating elementary and middle schools selected 20 student pieces to represent their districts. The selected works reflect the students’ interpretations of the Plaza’s 92-piece collection, which includes works by prominent 20th-century artists. The student pieces range in style and medium, showcasing the diversity of young artistic voices across the region.

To honor the student-artists, a reception will be held on Thursday, March 13, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., where attendees will hear from keynote speaker Jade Warrick, an artist known as TrashKiD Art.

Warrick, a Los Angeles-born visual artist now based in the Capital Region, is known for her murals, paintings, and dedication to art education. Her work often reflects historical events, personal narratives, and urban aesthetics, with murals displayed on both sides of the Hudson River.

Warrick is also the founder of Amplified Voices, an initiative empowering marginalized communities through art, and serves as the host of PBS’s “AHA! A House for Arts”, where she explores creative processes with other artists. Through her artistic and educational efforts, Warrick aims to inspire and unify communities.

The annual exhibition not only highlights the artistic talent of local students but also reinforces the importance of arts education in schools. By engaging with professional artwork and creating their own, students develop a deeper appreciation for artistic expression and its impact on culture and history.

The exhibit is free and open to the public during regular concourse hours. Visitors can view the student pieces near the Madison Avenue (New York State Museum) entrance of the Plaza’s South Concourse. For more information about the event, visit the New York State Office of General Services website at https://ogs.ny.gov.

