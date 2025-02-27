ALBANY – Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital is celebrating the completion of its $11 million-plus 3 East Construction and Renovation Project. The project which began in January 2023 was implemented in three phases.

The many highlights include a beautiful new therapy gym addition, a new Vector Gait and Safety System, a state-of-the art nurses’ station, new patient rooms, and the renovation of old triples and quads into singles and doubles. Additionally, the project created new meeting and storage space.

“We’re thrilled with the completion of the 3 East project. This has been several years in the making,” said Chris Jordan, senior vice president of hospital operations for Sunnyview. “The project was specially designed in all aspects to provide for a more therapeutic environment for the patients and the communities we serve.”