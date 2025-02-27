ALBANY—The Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy is looking to expand its conservation efforts with a Land Protection Specialist, a new full-time role dedicated to preserving the lands and waters of the Mohawk and Hudson River Valleys.

According to Mark King, executive director of MHLC, the new position requires expertise in real estate and land conservation biology to support the nonprofit’s mission of protecting open spaces in the region.

The role presents a “tremendous amount of opportunity” for both land acquisition and assisting landowners who are committed to conservation efforts, King said.

The Land Protection Specialist will be responsible for identifying and securing conservation opportunities through landowner outreach, conservation easements, and real estate transactions. This includes evaluating potential conservation properties, preparing grant applications, and working closely with public and private entities to ensure successful land protection transactions.

“Land is under threat constantly,” King said, adding that MHLC works with landowners who wish to protect their properties from encroaching development and ensure that ecologically valuable lands remain intact.

King said New York’s farmland, in particular, faces risk, and protecting it helps maintain the region’s agricultural heritage, real estate value, and biodiversity.

According to a November 2024 New York State Comptroller report, between 2012 and 2022, the state lost over 9% of its farmland and nearly 14% of its farms. New York is losing both resources faster than other U.S. states, with the exception of Connecticut for farms and Massachusetts for farmland.

The new position at MHLC will also involve managing and coordinating conservation projects, including assisting landowners with selling any development rights to the conservancy.

“There’s a lot of demand for that kind of work,” King said, referring to farmland conservation. “People want to keep their land in farming.”

Additionally, MHLC is working on forest conservation efforts in alignment with New York State’s 30 by 30

initiative, which aims to conserve 30% of the state’s land and water by 2030.

“We are interested in helping the state meet its goal on this; through the Bond Act, there would be some funding for land acquisition,” King said.

The Environmental Bond Act, passed by state voters in 2022, made $4.2 billion in funds available for environmental and community projects, accessible to state agencies, local governments, and partners.

Beyond individual land acquisitions, MHLC is committed to fostering connectivity between the Adirondacks and Catskills.

“We look to preserve land that will offer community benefits and open space between the Bethlehem and Colonie area,” King said. “A goal of ours is to foster easier access to nature while preserving nature for its own sake as well.”

MHLC currently manages 22 reserves, among them the Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail, which runs from Bethlehem to Delmar.

“There’s a demand for exploration from the public,” King said, adding that conservation efforts must balance ecological needs with public access to nature.

King said there is often a misconception that MHLC owns the land it protects. Rather, the organization reduces development rights.

Through donation or easements, landowners can work with MHLC to conserve their property. Landowners who place their land under a conservation easement continue to pay property taxes but are eligible for a tax credit.

More details on the tax credit can be found through the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Amanda Conley is a UAlbany Journalism student participating in the SUNY Institute for Local News initiative to help community journalism.