State of Albany County has potential

ALBANY — Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy delivered his annual State of the County address on Tuesday, Feb. 18, focusing on economic development, public health, and infrastructure. While highlighting accomplishments, the address also drew scrutiny from Republican legislators who urged for further fiscal restraint and policy adjustments.

McCoy spoke from the former College of Saint Rose campus, which Albany County recently acquired for $35 million through the Pine Hills Land Authority. The authority was established last year to oversee redevelopment efforts and prevent the property from disrepair. The purchase has been met with mixed reactions, with some praising it as a proactive step and others raising concerns about the long-term financial burden on taxpayers. Plans include relocating county departments and developing a new senior center.

“This is an exciting moment, full of possibility, and we look forward to working alongside community leaders, local businesses, and our residents to unlock the full potential of this campus,” McCoy said. “We will create vibrant spaces that will not only reflect the spirit of this community but will attract investment, create jobs, and keep Albany County moving forward.”

As a former firefighter and EMT, I know how critical it is to invest in our first responders. That is why we fought for $900,000 in funding for the renovation of fire training towers in Guilderland, Colonie, and East Greenbush, with more to come.

— Daniel McCoy,

Albany County

Executive

Economic development featured prominently in McCoy’s speech, with the county executive citing job creation efforts through partnerships with companies like Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Plug Power. He also pointed to infrastructure projects, including paving more than 30 miles of roadway in 2025 and expanding electric vehicle infrastructure.

The state of Albany County remains fiscally strong. Thanks to our responsible bipartisan cooperation, we have lowered the property tax rate for 11 straight years and continue to hold strong reserves for a rainy day.

— Frank Mauriello,

Minority Leader

Public safety and health initiatives were another focal point. McCoy emphasized the county’s use of $1.5 million in opioid settlement funds for addiction prevention and treatment, as well as nearly $1 million for fire training tower renovations in multiple municipalities. The Albany Navigates Street Homeless Outreach pilot program, aimed at addressing homelessness, also continues to expand.

“As a former firefighter and EMT, I know how critical it is to invest in our first responders,” McCoy said. “That is why we fought for $900,000 in funding for the renovation of fire training towers in Guilderland, Colonie, and East Greenbush, with more to come.”

McCoy framed the county’s fiscal health as strong, noting that the 2025 budget stays under the state-mandated tax cap for the 11th consecutive year. However, he criticized rising unfunded mandates from the state, particularly Medicaid costs, which have increased by 13% since 2022.

Albany County Legislator and Minority Leader Frank Mauriello responded by crediting bipartisan cooperation for maintaining the county’s financial stability but argued that more could be done to cut taxes and rein in spending.

“The state of Albany County remains fiscally strong. Thanks to our responsible bipartisan cooperation, we have lowered the property tax rate for 11 straight years and continue to hold strong reserves for a rainy day,” Mauriello said. “More can always be done to improve and streamline programs and services.”

Mauriello also raised concerns about public safety and illegal immigration, calling for closer collaboration with state and federal partners.

“Whether it’s cutting taxes even further, tightening our belts on spending, or working with our state and federal partners to fix public safety and address the harmful effects of illegal immigration in our communities, the Republican and Conservative Conference is committed to advancing common-sense solutions on behalf of all our constituents,” he said.

Regarding the College of Saint Rose acquisition, he acknowledged differences over the formation of the Pine Hills Land Authority but emphasized the need for bipartisan cooperation moving forward.

“The County Executive’s plan to reimagine the College of St. Rose presents a unique opportunity where legislators on both sides of the aisle can play a role,” Mauriello said. “We must work together and try to encourage sorely needed private investment and opportunity in the City of Albany.”