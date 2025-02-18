Open invite to celebrate

LATHAM—Karavalli, a locally owned Indian restaurant, will commemorate 20 years of service to the Latham community with a special initiative to give back.

The restaurant plans to celebrate its anniversary by donating a portion of its sales to the American Red Cross and other local charities on Wednesday, Feb. 7,

Founded in 2005 by Davy Cheeran, an immigrant from India, Karavalli has built a reputation for authentic Indian cuisine, drawing on recipes from six distinct regions of the country. Cheeran, who also owns Spice Malabar in Clifton Park and Bombay Royale in Northampton, Mass., said the milestone reflects the strong support of the community and the dedication of his team.

“We are deeply grateful for the community’s unwavering support over the years,” Cheeran said. “From birthdays and weddings to holiday parties and public events, we have proudly hosted so many memorable moments. Looking ahead, we are excited to continue delivering world-class Indian cuisine for years to come.”

Cheeran’s entrepreneurial journey began after immigrating to the United States in 1991 with his wife, Leelamma. Following years of working in Indian restaurants, he launched his first business, Bombay Bar and Grill, in Lee, Mass., before establishing Karavalli in Latham. His children, Tenneson and Francis, are now involved in the business, carrying forward the family legacy.

The anniversary celebration also highlights the collaborative efforts of Cheeran’s partners, Varghese Athimoottil and Vince George. George emphasized the impact of Cheeran’s leadership on the restaurant’s success.

“Davy’s unwavering vision has not only enabled Karavalli to celebrate two decades in business but also look forward to an even more prosperous future,” George said.