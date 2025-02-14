Mall partnered with American Cancer Society

ALBANY—Colonie Center partnered with the American Cancer Society on Saturday, Feb. 1, to host a World Cancer Day celebration. The event brought together survivors, supporters, and community organizations to raise awareness and encourage involvement in the fight against cancer.

The event, held at Colonie Center’s Center Court from noon to 2 p.m., marked the shopping center’s third annual observance of World Cancer Day, recognized globally on Feb. 4. This year’s theme, “United by Unique,” emphasized personal cancer journeys and the importance of patient-centered care.

The event included representatives from the American Cancer Society and its Cancer Action Network, the Colonie Police Department, and students from the University at Albany and Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

Attendees had the opportunity to learn about the American Cancer Society’s programs, including Relay For Life and HopeClub, which provide resources and support to those affected by cancer.

The event featured interactive exhibits, family-friendly activities, a photo booth, and opportunities to engage with local cancer advocacy efforts. Cancer survivors and teams from five area Relay For Life events were in attendance to share their experiences and encourage participation in upcoming initiatives.

Colonie Center and Famous Footwear collaborated to offer a $20 store voucher to anyone who donated $20 or more to the American Cancer Society during the event. Organizers hoped the incentive would encourage support for the Society’s mission and inspire participants to “step up for a cure.”

The American Cancer Society reports that while cancer mortality rates have decreased by 34% over the past three decades, more than 2 million new cancer cases are projected in the U.S. this year. Events such as Saturday’s gathering aim to highlight the importance of continued research, advocacy, and community involvement in addressing the disease.

For more information about the American Cancer Society and upcoming Relay For Life events, visit www.relayforlife.org/AlbanyNY.