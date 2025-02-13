ALBANY—Maria Lisi-Murray, Acting Executive Director of the New York State Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs, testified before state lawmakers this week regarding Gov. Kathy Hochul’s fiscal year 2026 budget proposal.

Lisi-Murray outlined the agency’s priorities, including efforts to prevent abuse, engage with stakeholders, and improve investigation processes. Her testimony aimed to present the Justice Center’s budget priorities, underlining its focus on service efficiency, community partnerships, and abuse prevention.

Lisi-Murray highlighted the agency’s commitment to protecting vulnerable populations while ensuring investigative fairness and workforce support. She also addressed criticisms regarding prosecutorial authority and the exclusion of local law enforcement in investigations, reaffirming the Justice Center’s role in oversight and reform.

Established over a decade ago, the Justice Center is responsible for protecting vulnerable populations and ensuring staff have the resources to prevent abuse. Lisi-Murray expressed appreciation for the governor’s continued financial support, emphasizing that the agency’s role extends beyond enforcement to include education and systemic reform.

Under her leadership, Lisi-Murray said the Justice Center has focused on three key areas: enhancing service quality and efficiency, strengthening partnerships, and expanding abuse-prevention efforts. She highlighted initiatives aimed at expediting case resolutions, improving workforce support, and refining investigative processes.

“In our investigations, we prioritize early evidence review that may exonerate staff members and have increased attention on facility accountability through Category 4 findings, addressing systemic issues,” Lisi-Murray said.

She also noted efforts to engage with first responders who regularly interact with vulnerable populations. The Justice Center developed training programs focused on respectful communication, forensic interviewing, and investigative best practices. In 2024, the agency trained over 200 participants, including law enforcement and district attorneys’ offices.

The Justice Center also participated in nearly 70 outreach events, advised families throughout investigations, and conducted roundtable discussions with partner agencies.

Additionally, the agency utilized its data to implement new prevention strategies, such as addressing an increase in choking incidents in residential facilities through food safety training initiatives.

On the regulatory front, the agency adopted gender-neutral terminology in its rules and codified the use of remote platforms for surrogate decision-making hearings, which help expedite critical medical decisions for individuals unable to make them independently.

Lisi-Murray shared that many Justice Center employees have personal connections to the system, with approximately 40% having a family member receiving services.

“This work is personal to our staff. They want justice for victims of abuse and neglect, just like the families we serve,” she said.

However, the Justice Center has faced criticism regarding its authority and effectiveness. In 2017, an Albany County Court judge ruled that the agency lacked the legal authority to independently prosecute criminal cases, raising concerns about its enforcement powers.

Additionally, some critics, including advocate Michael Carey, have argued that the Justice Center excludes local law enforcement from investigations, potentially limiting the thoroughness of abuse and neglect cases. Others have questioned the agency’s ability to fulfill its mandate, citing concerns over investigative fairness and accountability within facilities.

During questioning, a legislator inquired about the Justice Center’s jurisdiction over recovery programs. Lisi-Murray confirmed that while the agency oversees certain Office of Addiction Services and Supports-affiliated programs, some recovery centers fall outside its jurisdiction. She acknowledged concerns that some facilities may not receive Justice Center oversight and stated that the agency remains committed to ensuring protection for vulnerable individuals.