Advocates urge increased funding for mental health, other services

ALBANY—A coalition of eleven statewide advocacy groups gathered at the New York State Capitol on Tuesday, Feb. 4, to urge Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Legislature to include a 7.8% increase in funding for mental health and substance use disorder services in the upcoming state budget.

The advocates argue that the governor’s proposed 2.1% inflationary adjustment falls short of addressing the financial challenges faced by behavioral health service providers. They highlight rising operational costs, workforce shortages, and increased demand for services as pressing concerns.

Community-based providers are experiencing staff vacancy rates between 20% and 30%, with turnover rates as high as 35%, according to the advocacy groups. This strain has led to long wait times, limited access to care, and extended emergency room stays for individuals seeking assistance.

Harvey Rosenthal, CEO of the Alliance for Rights and Recovery, emphasized the importance of workforce stability in the behavioral health sector.

“For people relying on community mental health and substance use services, losing a trusted provider disrupts their critically needed and desired services, erodes trust, and makes recovery much harder,” Rosenthal said.

Advocates stress that without additional funding, service providers will struggle to maintain stable housing, treatment programs, and harm reduction services. The opioid crisis remains a critical concern, with overdose deaths from fentanyl continuing to rise. Organizations argue that reimbursement rates have not kept pace with inflation, making it difficult to recruit and retain staff essential to community-based care.

Families and young people, they say, are among those most affected by funding shortfalls, often forced to endure long waitlists or repeated disruptions in care due to workforce instability. While Hochul’s previous $1 billion investment in mental health was seen as a step forward, advocates argue that many existing programs remain financially unsustainable and at risk of closure.

Behavioral health organizations also point to the long-term funding deficit in community-based services, citing a cumulative 34% shortfall over the past 17 years. With staffing shortages worsening and operational costs rising, they insist on a 7.8% increase in funding.