ALBANY – For more than two decades, Albany Medical Center’s adult Cystic Fibrosis Care Center has been treating patients aged 18 and older living with cystic fibrosis (CF). A genetic, progressive disease, CF causes a thick mucus to build up in the lungs, pancreas, and other organs, impacting the digestive tract and gradually limiting the ability to breathe.

“There is still no cure, but new medications and therapies have dramatically improved the quality of life for CF patients, such that they’re now living longer, healthier lives,” said Boris Shkolnik, MD, a pulmonologist and director of the adult Cystic Fibrosis Care Center.

In recognition of their collaborative contributions and ongoing commitment to the Capital Region CF community, the adult Cystic Fibrosis Care Center – whose team includes physicians, a nurse practitioner, social worker, respiratory therapist, and clinical researchers – recently received a 2024 Outstanding Care Center Partnership Award from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Impact of Clinical Studies

According to Dr. Shkolnik, clinical studies (human studies) have been key to the recent advances in CF treatment.

The adult CF clinical research team works with approximately 10 to 20 patients annually. “Aside from the lungs, CF can strongly affect pancreatic function and cause serious nutrition and malabsorption issues, so we’ve participated in many pancreatic enzyme studies,” said Annie DeNero, RN, BSN, ACRN, senior nurse research coordinator.

Additional studies have covered inhaled antibiotics and new breathing devices, as well as clinical trials for all the major new CF drugs, including Kalydeco, Orkambi, and the “miracle drug” Trikafta, which has been life-changing for people with CF since it was approved by the FDA in 2019.

“Clinical trials have definitely changed the landscape of CF outcomes with the approval of new treatments and devices – which is good news for patients,” she said.

Weekly CF Clinic

The adult Cystic Fibrosis Care Center, located within the Pulmonary clinic near Albany Med’s main campus, is one of only ten adult Cystic Fibrosis Foundation-accredited care centers in New York.

The team currently cares for approximately 100 patients, ranging in age from late teens to early 80s. A weekly clinic dedicated to CF patients is held on Wednesday mornings.

New patients are being accepted. To make an appointment, call 518-262-5196.