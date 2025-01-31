ALBANY—Steve Wacksman, Albany Transportation Superintendent at the Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA), has been named the American Heart Association Capital Region 2024 Leaders of Impact winner.

Wacksman was recognized for his efforts in promoting equitable cardiovascular health within the community.

Life expectancy in the Capital Region varies by as much as nine years, a disparity often linked to social determinants of health and longstanding inequities influenced by public policies, institutional practices, and cultural norms. Addressing these disparities is central to the American Heart Association’s mission.

Wacksman will be honored along with other Leaders of Impact at the Capital Region Heart Ball on Friday, Feb. 28, at the Albany Capital Center.

“Steve’s, and all of our nominees’ steadfast efforts, are helping to ensure everyone across the Capital Region has equitable opportunities for a longer, healthier life,” said Casey Toomajian, CEO of Hometown Health and chair of the 2025 Capital Region Heart Ball: A Masquerade Affair. “By ensuring access to quality healthcare and addressing health disparities we are strengthening our collective future, creating a healthier, more vibrant community for generations to come.”

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States. Projections from the American Heart Association indicate that by 2050, the costs associated with cardiovascular disease are expected to nearly triple due to an aging, more diverse population and increasing risk factors among younger individuals.

Wacksman earned the 2024 Leaders of Impact title after a seven-week fundraising competition, during which he raised the most funds among four Capital Region professionals.

“Taking part in Leaders of Impact was personal for me because we all have loved ones that have suffered from a heart attack or stroke,” said Wacksman. “We are working to ensure everyone everywhere in our community can live a longer, healthier life.”

For over a century, the American Heart Association has focused on removing barriers to health, funding research, educating healthcare providers and patients, and advocating for health-conscious policies. In the Capital Region, the organization prioritizes teaching Hands-Only CPR and lowering blood pressure as part of its Nation of Lifesavers initiative.

The Leaders of Impact campaign began on Oct. 17 and concluded on Dec. 4. The program operates nationwide, empowering participants to raise awareness and funds for the American Heart Association’s mission.

Other local nominees for the 2024 Leaders of Impact included Adnan Bakar, pediatric cardiologist at Albany Med Health System; Matthew Byers, district sales coordinator at AFLAC; and Karl Meehan, licensed real estate salesperson at Core Real Estate.

For more information on Leaders of Impact, visit leadersofimpact.heart.org. Details about the Capital Region Heart Ball are available at www.heart.org/heartball518.