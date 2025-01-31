ALBANY – What started with one gift has now grown into handfuls of gifts for dozens of families over a quarter of a century.

In 2000, Pat Hedgeman, of Colonie, began volunteering at what is now the Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at Albany Med in honor of her granddaughter. Rosemary Frances Johnson, called Rosie, passed away from neuroblastoma that March, weeks before her third birthday.

Hedgeman, known as Grandma Pat, continued visiting the children’s hospital to support families like hers. A conversation with a young patient kindled an idea to keep Rosie’s memory alive.

“It was close to Christmas, and I said to him, ‘Have you thought about what you want for Christmas?’ He said, ‘All I want is a gift for my mom. She had to quit her job to be here with me every day. She wants a candle’,” Hedgeman recalled. “So, I went out, bought the candle, and brought it back all wrapped up.” She still remembers after all that time how happy that patient was to give that gift to his mother.

So began Rosie’s Love Holiday Shop. Hedgeman, with help from family and friends, brought more gifts to the clinic and set them up in a room for patients to browse for their parents or other loved ones. Local businesses joined the effort to ensure children could find a gift free of charge. The shop turned into an annual event and grew bigger each year. This past holiday season was its 25th.

“It started as a need to celebrate something while we were in the clinic and to remember those families who still have to go through it,” said Greg Johnson, Rosie’s father. “It’s pretty amazing it’s been 25 years!”

In addition to philanthropic support, volunteers help wrap the presents so children can bring them home for their families, friends, and even their pets. It’s a tradition the volunteers, Melodies staff, and patients look forward to each year.

Many of those volunteers who come back year after year have connections to the Melodies Center. Laurel McAdoo’s son, Myles, battled medulloblastoma and pontine glioma, both brain tumors. He passed away in 2012 at the age of 9. She’s been volunteering in the Rosie’s Love Holiday Shop for several years.

“I remember Myles shopping in the holiday shop when he was a patient,” said McAdoo. “We received such good care and so much love here in the Melodies Center. It feels good to give back and recognize the importance of all the things that they do for families.”

Hegeman says she couldn’t do it without the donations and the volunteers, but honoring Rosie is what keeps her going.

“I also do it because of all the other children I’ve met over the years,” said Hedgeman. “Not everyone makes it through this journey, but while they’re here, it’s good to know that they can just be kids. Kids just want to have fun and kids like to give, just as much as receive.”

“To see the look on a child’s face when they come in and start shopping for their loved ones, and then for themselves, it’s really something special,” said Johnson.

Hegeman and Johnson both say Rosie would be honored to see the holiday shop thriving for so many years, in her name.

“Rosie would be in her glory!” said Hedgeman, “She loved people, and she loved the clinic, and that’s why we named it ‘Rosie’s Love’.”