Smartphone ban in classes

ALBANY—Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled a proposal to restrict smartphone use in K-12 schools across New York State, aiming to create distraction-free learning environments for students.

The announcement, made from Farnsworth Middle School in Guilderland on Wednesday, Jan. 22, is part of her FY 2026 Executive Budget Proposal.

The legislation would prohibit unsanctioned use of smartphones and internet-enabled personal devices during the entire school day, including lunch and study hall periods. Schools would retain the flexibility to devise their own plans for storing phones, with $13.5 million in state funding allocated to assist districts in purchasing storage solutions such as pouches or lockers. The plan also requires schools to provide a method for parents to contact their children during school hours.

“This comprehensive proposal ensures that New York’s students can learn and grow without the distractions of smartphones,” Hochul said. “By listening to parents, teachers, and community leaders, we’ve created a plan that supports education and prioritizes mental health.”

The initiative allows exemptions for students requiring device access due to medical conditions, those with Individualized Education Programs (IEPs), or academic needs such as language translation. Simple cell phones without internet access and school-issued internet-enabled devices for instruction would still be permitted.

The proposal, which would take effect in the 2025-26 school year, would apply to public school districts, charter schools, and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES). Hochul also released a report, “More Learning, Less Scrolling: Creating Distraction-Free Schools,” summarizing feedback from a statewide listening tour. Key findings emphasized the negative impact of smartphones on learning and mental health, while highlighting that phone-free environments do not compromise safety.

Local examples of similar initiatives underscore the feasibility of Hochul’s plan. In 2023, the Bethlehem Central School District implemented a cellphone restriction at its high school, requiring students to lock personal devices in Yondr pouches during the school day. The district has reported positive outcomes, including increased classroom participation and improved student well-being. The policy has garnered national attention and was featured in a Washington Post column.

The governor’s announcement builds on her previous efforts to protect youth in the digital age. In 2024, Hochul signed the Safe for Kids Act, a first-in-the-nation law restricting addictive social media feeds for minors without parental consent.

Educators, parents, and advocates expressed strong support for the statewide initiative. “Creating distraction-free environments is essential to student success,” said NYSUT President Melinda Person. “This is a pivotal step in ensuring our schools are places of growth and connection.”

The proposal now awaits legislative approval as part of the state budget process.