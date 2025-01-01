LATHAM—Two teams of engineering students from Shaker High School have been named state finalists in the 15th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition, earning $2,500 in prize packages for their innovative STEM-based projects.

The senior teams, consisting of Azhaar Zamani and Nick Vona, and Gianna Greco and David Musser, are among 10 New York State finalists competing for the state championship. The winning team, to be announced after submission of an action plan by Jan. 9, 2025, will receive $12,000 in prizes.

The Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition challenges students in grades 6-12 to use STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) principles to develop solutions for critical community issues. The competition emphasizes problem-based learning, environmental stewardship, and social impact, empowering students to apply their skills to address pressing societal challenges.

Zamani and Vona are developing an Adaptive Hydration Patch, a wearable device using transdermal technology to manage hydration and body temperature. The patch delivers essential electrolytes, such as sodium and potassium, through the skin, while sensors and a smartphone app monitor body temperature, hydration, and electrolyte balance in real-time.

The device provides instant alerts for concerning levels, aiming to prevent heat-related illnesses for athletes, outdoor workers, and others exposed to high temperatures. Unlike traditional hydration methods, the patch offers continuous, hands-free monitoring and customized electrolyte delivery, offering a proactive approach to personal health in extreme environments.

Greco and Musser are working on a daylight-harmonized LED light system designed to reduce the effects of sleep deprivation in educational settings. The system uses LED panels that mimic natural sunlight, adjusting brightness throughout the day based on local sunrise and sunset times.

Powered by rechargeable batteries and controlled by an Arduino board, the lights aim to align with users’ circadian rhythms to alleviate symptoms of sleep inertia, such as drowsiness and mental fog. The project seeks to improve students’ mood, attentiveness, and overall learning ability by addressing the negative impacts of disrupted sleep schedules.

“These innovative solutions not only showcase the students’ advanced understanding of STEM principles but also highlight their commitment to addressing meaningful challenges within our communities,” Shaker High School Principal Richard Murphy said.

The teams at Shaker High now advance to the the state championhips.