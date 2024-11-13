ALBANY—Developers, innovators, and designers from across Upstate New York will gather at the University at Albany’s ETEC Building for Wolfjam 2024, a weekend hackathon scheduled from Friday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. to Sunday, Nov. 17, at 9 p.m.

Organized by Wolfjaw Studios, the event is designed to foster collaboration among participants with a focus on building innovative products.

Wolfjam 2024 will be held both in-person and virtually, allowing teams to collaborate in whichever setting is most convenient for them.

This year’s hackathon aims to expand on the success of Wolfjam 2023, which saw 207 registered participants. Organizers are anticipating an even larger turnout, offering attendees enhanced interactive experiences and a larger venue. Wolfjam 2024 also includes two ticket options, allowing organizers to better accommodate both in-person and virtual attendees.

Wolfjaw Studios is committed to creating an event that challenges participants while encouraging stronger community connections. Participants will have the opportunity to share ideas, form teams, and work together over the course of the two-day event.

The event will be held at the UAlbany ETEC Building, located at 1220 Washington Avenue, in Albany.

For more information, participants can join the event’s Discord server at https://discord.gg/kHzF4r8Wm5.