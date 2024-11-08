TROY—The Tri-City ValleyCats has announced its schedule for the 2025 season. It will be the franchise’s fifth season in the Frontier League of Professional Baseball, a Major League Baseball Partner League, and its 23rd season in New York’s Capital Region.

The team is coming off a 53-41 campaign, which featured its highest average attendance since 2019 and resulted in its first postseason appearance since 2018. It will look to continue its success both on the field and in the stands while featuring family-friendly entertainment on a nightly basis. The promotional lineup, fireworks dates, day games, giveaways, and start times will be released at a later date.

The 2025 season will feature a 96-game slate, with the ValleyCats having its earliest Opening Day in franchise history. Tri-City will host New England for a three-game series at “The Joe,” starting on Friday, May 9, marking the first of its 48 home games.

The Frontier League will debut two new teams in 2025: the Down East Bird Dawgs in Kinston, N.C., and the Mississippi Mud Monsters in Pearl. The Bird Dawgs will make its first-ever visit to Joseph L. Bruno Stadium for a midweek series from Tuesday, May 27, to Thursday, May 29.

Tri-City will have back-to-back interleague matchups on the road, facing the Florence Y’alls and the Lake Erie Crushers from Tuesday, June 3, to Sunday, June 8. Afterward, the ValleyCats will face another team from the Midwest Conference, as the Gateway Grizzlies visit “The Joe” from Tuesday, June 10, to Thursday, June 12.

Tri-City will take on the Québec Capitales, followed by the New Jersey Jackals at Joe Bruno Stadium from Tuesday, July 1, to Sunday, July 6. The Independence Day celebration at “The Joe” has become an annual tradition, and the ValleyCats are excited to continue that in 2025 with a two-day celebration from Thursday, July 3, to Friday, July 4.

The Frontier League All-Star Break will last from Monday, July 14, to Thursday, July 17. Tri-City’s final homestand will run from Tuesday, August 19, to Sunday, August 24, with its last home series against the Joliet Slammers from Friday, August 22, to Sunday, August 24. Overall, the ValleyCats will be playing against the Y’alls, Crushers, Grizzlies, and Slammers for the first time since 2023.

The ValleyCats will finish the regular season on the road with games against the Jackals and Ottawa Titans, concluding on August 31. Additionally, Tri-City will have nine weekend series at home and a balanced monthly schedule with 11 home games in May, 10 in June, 15 in July, and 12 in August. The ValleyCats will play each of its Atlantic Conference rivals at least six times, with a minimum of three games at “The Joe.”

Individual game tickets are set to go on sale on March 27, 2025, but tickets are available now through Mini-Plan and Season Ticket packages. Group tickets, including luxury suites and picnic areas, are also available for booking through the ValleyCats front office. For more information regarding ValleyCats ticket options, visit their website.

Join the ValleyCats for its 23rd season in the Capital Region as ticket plans and group outings are now available for 2025. Be a part of the excitement by visiting tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).