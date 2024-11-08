ALBANY—The New York State Department of Labor released updated guidance to protect outdoor workers during periods of heavy rain and wildfire smoke, broadening recently established protections for extreme heat.

The timing of the release marks the 12th anniversary of Hurricane Sandy, a reminder of the importance of preparedness for outdoor workers exposed to harsh weather. Recent hurricanes in other parts of the U.S. further highlight the need for protections against extreme conditions.

“Protecting workers from the dangers of extreme weather is more important than ever as we face the increasing impacts of climate change,” said state Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. “These new guidelines will provide New York businesses with the tools they need to safeguard outdoor workers from dangerous conditions.”

The guidance outlines several proactive measures for employers to implement before, during, and after extreme weather events, addressing the risks of heavy precipitation and wildfire smoke specifically. For heavy rain, employers are advised to monitor alerts from the National Weather Service and provide workers with waterproof personal protective equipment. Adjusting work schedules to limit exposure during intense weather, ensuring workers have access to warm, dry rest areas, and enforcing safety protocols during and after rain events are also recommended practices to minimize risks.

For managing wildfire smoke, the guidelines suggest that employers monitor the Air Quality Index closely, taking action when levels exceed safe limits. Providing respirators when needed, modifying work plans based on air quality conditions, and training employees on smoke-related health risks and safety protocols are among the recommended steps to ensure worker safety.

Training and emergency planning are stressed throughout the guidance, and the state is encouraging employers and workers alike to be prepared for sudden changes in weather conditions.

The new guidelines are meant to be used alongside the department’s Extreme Heat Guidance, creating a comprehensive approach to protecting outdoor workers from a spectrum of weather-related hazards.

The state highlights that maintaining worker safety under extreme weather conditions can reduce risks of accidents and injuries while helping businesses avoid higher costs related to workers’ compensation, insurance, and productivity losses.