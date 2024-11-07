New diploma standards would apply to students entering high school in Fall 2029

ALBANY—The New York State Board of Regents’ plan to reinvent high school graduation requirements, including phasing out the use of standardized tests, is expected to affect students entering high school in 2029, according to a presentation shared on Monday, Nov. 4.

The Board is considering an initiative titled “NY Inspires: A Plan to Transform Education,” which aims to reshape graduation requirements for high school students statewide. This initiative addresses four main areas: adopting a statewide “Portrait of a Graduate,” redefining credit and learning experiences, ending traditional diploma assessment requirements, and transitioning to a single diploma system for all students.

The proposed “Portrait of a Graduate” introduces a framework designed to provide a holistic view of the skills, competencies, and dispositions that New York students should develop. Stakeholders have expressed both enthusiasm and concern, noting potential challenges with implementation and consistency.

Some participants stressed the need for substantial professional development for educators, additional funding, and clear metrics for assessing students’ mastery of these skills.

The new model also seeks to redefine how students earn credits, potentially allowing for more flexibility and personalized learning paths. Proponents say this shift could enhance student engagement and support learning that reflects real-world applications, such as internships and community service.

However, challenges include ensuring equitable access across districts, standardizing assessments, and effectively monitoring student progress.

A significant aspect of the proposal involves phasing out traditional diploma assessments, with an emphasis on providing multiple pathways for students to demonstrate proficiency.

Suggested pathways include long-term projects that showcase applied real-world skills, portfolios that capture a student’s knowledge and abilities, internships and work-based learning experiences, community service, and project-based learning.

This approach aims to reduce test-related stress and prioritize real-world readiness over standardized exams.

However, some stakeholders raised concerns about maintaining rigor and accountability while ensuring that all students have equal opportunities to demonstrate proficiency through diverse means.

The Board is also exploring the transition to a single high school diploma for all students, removing distinctions among diploma types. This proposed single diploma system would incorporate “seals” in areas of distinction, allowing students to customize their accomplishments within a unified framework.

Supporters argue that this change could foster inclusivity and reduce stigmas, though stakeholders emphasized the need for clear communication and adequate resources to support the transition.

By eliminating multiple diploma tracks, the Board of Regents seeks to ensure that all students have access to the same opportunities and are held to consistent standards. The inclusion of seals allows for differentiation and recognition of diverse student achievements within the unified diploma framework.

The plan envisions a phased approach, beginning with a planning year through summer 2025, followed by gradual implementation from 2025 to 2029.

A key timeline component includes the introduction of financial literacy and climate education in the 2026-27 school year.

Educators have highlighted the fiscal demands of the proposed changes, including costs for professional development, curriculum adjustments, and resources needed for statewide implementation.

Phase one of the project, beginning in 2025, is estimated to require $4.2 million, with additional funds allocated in subsequent phases.