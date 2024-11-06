Flagship Albany

ALBANY—Albany NanoTech Complex has been named the nation’s first National Semiconductor Technology Center flagship facility, securing up to $825 million in initial federal funding.

This selection announced Thursday, Oct. 31, is part of a national effort to strengthen the U.S. semiconductor industry, driven by the CHIPS & Science Act, which aims to boost domestic technology research and development.

The NSTC designation brings an Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Accelerator to Albany NanoTech, enhancing the complex’s capabilities to support semiconductor research and development.

EUV technology is critical to manufacturing advanced microchips, which are essential to a variety of sectors, including consumer electronics and national defense.

According to federal and state officials, the facility is expected to serve as a central point for research, bringing together industry leaders, academic institutions, and government agencies.

Senator Charles Schumer, a key proponent of the CHIPS & Science Act, highlighted Albany’s existing research infrastructure as a decisive factor in the selection.

“Today, Uncle Sam is saying that Albany NanoTech is THE place for developing the next frontier of America’s technological future,” Schumer stated in a press release. He also shared that the NSTC would create new opportunities for workforce development and job creation in the region.

The Department of Commerce, along with Natcast, the NSTC’s operator, will provide the funding necessary to expand the complex’s equipment and services.

Once operational by 2025, the facility will be one of two public locations in the world equipped with advanced EUV tools, a technology that enables the production of increasingly compact and efficient chips.

Regional and national impact

Albany NanoTech’s designation as a national flagship facility underscores New York’s broader role in the semiconductor industry. State leaders, including Governor Kathy Hochul, have prioritized attracting high-tech manufacturing, citing its potential economic and strategic benefits.

“Thanks to the winning combination of federal CHIPS funding and New York’s determination and ingenuity, the Albany NanoTech Complex will be home to the CHIPS for America EUV Accelerator,” Hochul said in a statement. “This center will fuel America’s advanced manufacturing renaissance.”

Local stakeholders, such as the University at Albany and the Center for Economic Growth, have also voiced support for the NSTC’s establishment at Albany NanoTech, noting that the federal funding and expanded research capacity could attract further investment and talent to the region.

“The designation of NY CREATES’ Albany NanoTech Complex as the location of the CHIPS for America EUV Accelerator will help us maintain our status as a global leader in such a vital industry,” added Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

The NSTC’s placement in Albany aligns with a series of recent investments in New York’s semiconductor infrastructure, including a proposed memory megafab by Micron near Syracuse and expanded facilities by GlobalFoundries in the Capital Region. The Albany NSTC will collaborate with these facilities and others nationwide to advance U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturing and research.

Broader CHIPS initiative

The NSTC designation is part of a multi-faceted approach within the CHIPS & Science Act to enhance U.S. competitiveness in semiconductor technology. The legislation aims to reduce reliance on overseas manufacturing by bolstering domestic chip production capabilities, particularly in areas deemed critical for national security. Other NSTC facilities focusing on administrative functions and advanced packaging are expected to be announced in the future.

As part of its NSTC designation, Albany NanoTech will provide EUV research access to semiconductor companies, universities, and government agencies involved in chip development, enabling research collaboration and knowledge-sharing across the industry.

This infrastructure aims to accelerate domestic semiconductor research, with Albany NanoTech playing a leading role.

“The NSTC will help ensure advancements in semiconductors that will shape the next century are stamped ‘Made in America’ and not developed and made in places like China,” Schumer said.