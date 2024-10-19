Beloved art store paints grim portrait

ALBANY—Donna Garramone has been at the helm of Arlene’s Artist Materials for nearly 20 years, continuing a legacy that began in 1970. Nestled on Fuller Road, the shop has long been a cornerstone of the local arts community.

But last week, Garramone took an unconventional step—she reached out to her community through social media, asking for help in keeping the business afloat amidst rising costs and the increasing competition from online retailers.

“It wasn’t easy,” Garramone admits, sitting behind her desk surrounded by shelves of art supplies that range from student-grade materials to professional-quality products. “I had to set my pride aside. We’ve been in business for over 60 years, and it’s not just the loss of customers to online shopping—it’s everything. Brick-and-mortar expenses are skyrocketing, from taxes and insurance to the costs of maintaining the building.”

Arlene’s, which Donna’s mother, Arlene, and her father, Mike, started in the 1970s, has always had a strong connection with the local community. Garramone fondly recalls that her grandmother made the shop’s first dollar, which still hangs in the store. Over the decades, the shop has become more than just a place to buy art supplies; it’s a gathering space for artists, hobbyists, and students alike.

The store’s appeal isn’t just in its wide selection of materials but also in the knowledge and expertise of its staff. “Everyone here has a fine art degree,” Garramone says. “You can’t get that level of expertise in big box stores or online. Our customers rely on us to guide them in their purchases, whether it’s for high-end paints or more affordable supplies.”

But despite the shop’s long-standing reputation, keeping up with the financial demands has become increasingly difficult. Garramone explains that the store recently faced a tough decision: pay bills or make payroll. She didn’t hesitate. “I’m not going to stiff my employees. They’re amazing, and they’ve been with me through thick and thin. We decided that payroll comes first, and the bills can wait.”

This transparency with the community—coupled with her social media plea—generated an overwhelming response. Garramone says she was “flabbergasted” at how quickly people came in to show their support. “We had people coming in all morning,” she says with a smile. “It was the busiest I’ve seen in a long time.”

For Garramone, the support has been a lifeline. “It’s not just about the sales, though that helps. It’s the encouragement, the ideas, the suggestions people are offering. Everyone is so kind, and it’s clear that this place means something to the community.”

The future of Arlene’s Artist Materials is still uncertain, but Garramone is hopeful. “We’re not corporate,” she says. “We’re a family business, and people still know my mother. Customers have been shopping here for

decades, and we’ve gotten to know them well. It’s more than just a store to many of them; it’s a place they feel connected to.”

The shop’s staff, many of whom have been with Arlene’s for over 20 years, share that same loyalty. “We’re like family here,” Garramone says. “Everyone gets along so well, and we all have a passion for what we do. That’s rare these days.”

In addition to art supplies, Arlene’s also offers custom framing services—a lesser-known part of the business. “People don’t always realize we do custom framing,” Garramone explains. “But it’s a big part of what we offer, and it’s something we take pride in.”

As Garramone reflects on her decision to reach out for help, she expresses her gratitude. “I’m so glad I made the post,” she says. “It’s been overwhelming, but in the best way. We want to be here for the foreseeable future, and with the community’s help, we’re hoping to make that happen.”

For now, Arlene’s Artist Materials continues to serve its loyal customer base, offering not only supplies but also a sense of community and expertise that has kept it going for more than 60 years. And as long as customers are walking through the door, Garramone and her team are determined to keep that legacy alive.