ALBANY – Michele Kakely Skumurski has been named senior vice president of finance at Albany Med. A team member for nearly 25 years, Kakely Skumurski has held central roles in the growth of the Medical Center and the Albany Med Health System. Kakely Skumurski will oversee the areas of financial reporting, financial planning and budget, payroll, system analytics, practice finance and taxes in her new position.

Kakely Skumurski joined Albany Med in 2000 as assistant controller. She was promoted to controller in 2016 and vice president in 2020. Kakely Skumurski has worked closely with colleagues at Albany Medical Center, Columbia Memorial Health, Glens Falls Hospital, and Saratoga Hospital to implement an enterprise resource planning platform, and human capital management and payroll systems at Albany Med. Both initiatives have led to increased operational efficiencies and access to multiple medical and surgical specialty patient care services across the region. Kakely Skumurski also sits on numerous committees that drive institutional decision making and the evolution of the health system.

“Michele reflects the heart and soul of our Albany campus and our entire System,” said Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer Fran Spreer Albert. “Her devotion to our mission—and the workforce that brings it to life—demonstrate precisely what Albany Med is all about. It is most evident when watching her with the team she has fostered and grown with over many years. Michele has given her career to Albany Med, and as she takes on additional responsibilities, we are reminded how fortunate we are to have colleagues like Michele who reinforce our commitment to community and excellence.”

Kakely Skumurski is married with three children and is a lifelong resident of East Greenbush. She is the deputy treasurer of the East Greenbush Central School District Board of Education and is on the board of directors of the East Greenbush Education Foundation.