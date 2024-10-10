New Yorkers encouraged to submit fall landscape photos and promote responsible outdoor recreation

ALBANY—The New York state Department of Environmental Conservation announced the return of its annual Fall Foliage Photo Contests, encouraging New Yorkers and visitors to capture the vibrant autumn scenery across the state during October.

Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar highlighted the beauty of New York’s fall foliage and invited the public to participate by submitting their favorite photos while enjoying state lands responsibly.

“We’re excited to see how people capture the magic of fall across New York,” Mahar said. “Congratulations to the winners of our September Summit ‘Love Our New York Lands’ photo contest for showcasing some of the state’s most stunning and accessible vistas.”

The DEC is hosting two separate contests: one on Instagram and another for Conservationist magazine.

The Instagram contest will feature weekly winners announced on four consecutive Fridays, starting October 11. Prizes include a $100 gift card to a sporting goods store, a subscription to Conservationist magazine, and other DEC merchandise.

A grand prize winner, chosen through a follower vote on Instagram in early November, will receive a 2025 Empire Pass, granting unlimited day-use access to most DEC and New York State Parks facilities.

The Conservationist magazine contest requires higher-resolution photo submissions and will feature the winning image in its October/November 2025 issue.

Photos can be submitted by emailing [email protected] with “Fall Foliage Photo Contest” or “Conservationist Magazine Photo Contest” in the subject line. Submissions must be of New York State locations, and participants should provide a general location of where the photo was taken.

These contests align with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s “Get Offline, Get Outside” initiative, aimed at promoting outdoor activities and enhancing the well-being of New York residents.