ALBANY — The Alzheimer’s Association, Northeastern New York Chapter, is hosting its 2024 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Albany on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Siena College. Participants may check-in beginning at 10 a.m., with an opening ceremony at 11 a.m. The walk will begin immediately following the opening ceremony.

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony, a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. During the ceremony, walkers will carry flowers of various colors, each representing their personal connection to the disease.

“This is a pivotal moment in the fight against Alzheimer’s. There are now treatments that can change the course of the disease,” said Andrew Sagarin, development events manager for the Alzheimer’s Association, Northeastern New York Chapter. “We hope everyone in our community can join us by starting a Walk team. This Walk allows us to raise awareness and funds for local families facing the disease today, as well as invest in research—both globally and right here in the Capital Region—to take more steps toward treatments and finally end this devastating disease.”

Nearly 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In New York, more than 426,500 people are living with the disease and 543,000 caregivers.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. The goal for this year’s Albany walk is to raise $410,000.

To register as an individual walker or team captain and to receive the latest updates, visit alz.org/walk.